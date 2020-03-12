US to suspend travel from Europe

Watch: President Donald Trump discusses the coronavirus outbreak in an address to the nation.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday evening that the US will be suspending all travel from Europe to the US for 30 days starting on Friday at midnight.

The restrictions will not apply to Britain, he said in a statement to the nation from the White House.

“We made a life-saving move with early action on [travel from] China, now we must take the same action with Europe,” Trump said, adding, "The European Union failed to take the same precautions (early on). As a result, a lot of new clusters in the United States were seeded from travelers from Europe.”

Trump insisted the US is not suffering through a financial crisis and said the US economy and financial system was strong enough to weather a potential economic slowdown driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is not a financial crisis. This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation," Trump stressed.