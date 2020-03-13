Sources: Blue and White may agree to sit under Netanyahu for a year

Political sources say Blue and White may agree to sit with Netanyahu, are not looking to form short-term emergency government.

Sources in the political echelon said on Friday that Blue and White may agree to a unity government with the Likud, Israel Hayom reported.

The report said that Blue and White is not demanding an emergency government be made for a set time, but is discussing a long-term agreement under which Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will continue serving in his position for a year, before being replaced by Blue and White's MK Benny Gantz.

According to Israel Hayom, Blue and White is not seeking to form an emergency government at all, but rather a government which will serve out its four-year term.

Netanyahu and Gantz spoke Thursday night after Netanyahu announced that schools would close to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Blue and White has not responded to the reports, Israel Hayom noted.

Sources close to Netanyahu said: "We're not discussing any kind of document, but Gantz is interested in having the negotiating teams meet before he meets with the Prime Minister."

Netanyahu reiterated: "Terror supporters cannot be part of the government - not in normal times, and not during an emergency. The Prime Minister is waiting for a positive response from Gantz."