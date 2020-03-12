Netanyahu announces closure of schools, universities

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday night announced the cancellation of studies at universities and schools across the country, not including special education institutions, kindergartens and boarding schools for at-risk youth.

"Today, as part of keeping distance, we are taking another vital step," Netanyahu declared. "We are closing schools and universities. We do this with discretion, after endless discussions."

The Prime Minister emphasized, "This decision does not include special education, inner-city and youth at risk. At present, the decision does not include nursery and kindergartens, and we will provide solutions later. Our teams will sit and consider what will be the right thing to do. Because we have no solution for the last two percent , We will not leave the problem in the remaining 98%."

"We understand the need for essential teams for grades 1 through 3. Special solutions are provided," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu urged the public to avoid activity that could lead to coronavirus infection. "We are in the midst of a global event and a national event that is unparalleled throughout the country's existence. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. No one on earth has been immune to it."

''Secondly, at this point there is no vaccine for the virus, and the expectation is that even if a vaccine is found - it will take a long time. It's not a matter of days, nor weeks, and I wish I could say it will be months."

Following his remarks, Netanyahu called for the establishment of a national emergency government. "I call for the establishment of a national emergency government without hesitation or rejection. It will be an emergency government for a limited period, and together we will fight to save the lives of thousands of civilians. We must put politics aside - and then return to the point where we are now."