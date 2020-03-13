Former Deputy Chief of Staff: Include Joint List to government

Former Deputy Chief of Staff, MK Yair Golan (Labor-Meretz), on Thursday called for the establishment of an emergency government in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, which will include Knesset members from the Arab parties.

“In light of the extensive emergency, I join the Prime Minister's call for a national unity government, on the condition that he also call upon the Joint List to join it. The epidemic is not a security incident and does not differentiate between Jews and Arabs,” Golan said.

Earlier on Thursday, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz accepted Netanyahu's invitation to meet to discuss the formation a government, but insisted that it be a government that would include all Knesset factions, including the Joint List.

Netanyahu later spoke with Gantz and made clear in the conversation that supporters of terrorism cannot be part of the government – neither during times of routine nor during times of emergency.

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) criticized Benny Gantz's insistence on including the Joint List in an emergency government.

"Blue and White continue to engage in petty and cynical politics at a time that requires national responsibility," said Sofer. "Gantz, Yair, Bogie and Gabi: A unity government includes only the Zionist parties, not terrorist supporters and not those who glorify shaheeds."