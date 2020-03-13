Gantz's trick: Will ask that Joint List be included in government

Blue and White chairman will ask that Arab MKs be included in emergency government. Smotrich to Gantz: Stop the petty politics.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who agreed on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and discuss the formation of an emergency government, will also demand that the predominantly Arab Joint List party be added to the government.

Gantz believes that Netanyahu will refuse to integrate supporters of terrorism into the coalition, despite the coronavirus crisis, thereby embarrassing him and proving that the Prime Minister does not really want a broad government to act to eradicate the virus.

"We would be willing to discuss the establishment of a broad national emergency government that will include representation of all parts of the home," Gantz said on Thursday evening after being invited to a meeting by Netanyahu. "We will make every effort to promote this move for the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel."

Culture Minister Miri Regev called on the Blue and White chairman to enter the government without insisting that the Joint List be part of it as well.

"Gantz, show national leadership and responsibility and enter a national emergency government, without the supporters of terrorism, because that is the order of the hour," said Regev.

“Leadership is tested precisely at such times, it is a real war for the well-being and health of Israeli citizens. Be on the right side of history, without shticks and games. An entire nation longs for a stable government that will be prepared for the challenges ahead," she added.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "Even this evening we must say clearly and without confusion: The members of the Joint List were and remain terror supporters who deny Israel's existence as a Jewish state and identify with the worst of its enemies, and have no place in any government. Gantz, this is no time for tricks. If you have a drop of responsibility left in you, stop with the cynicism and the petty politics."