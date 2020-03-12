Netanyahu to Gantz: Let's meet tonight

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to President Reuven Rivlin Thursday night and informed him that he invited Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz to meet again tonight with the aim of forming a national emergency unity government as soon as possible.

Rivlin told Netanyahu that he welcomed any initiative that would lead to the establishment of a government as soon as possible. Rivlin stressed: "My house is open to you. We must do everything possible to focus on the tasks at hand."

The four leaders of the Blue and White party met Thursday evening at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss the question of joining an emergency government.

Earlier, Netanyahu stated: "I call for the establishment of a national emergency government without hesitation or rejection. It will be an emergency government for a limited period, and together we will fight to save the lives of thousands of civilians. We must put politics aside - and then return to the point where we are now."

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon also called for the establishment of an unity government at least until the coronavirus epidemic was eliminated. ''There is no more time for a national unity government, for solidarity. Our people have often proven that they know how to unite when needed - and now we need a unity government, which Netanyahu will lead, until we return to safety and return to politics."