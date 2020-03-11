British health minister tests positive for coronavirus

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, tests positive for coronavirus, is in self-isolation.

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about whether senior government figures have been infected.

"I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home," said the Conservative MP in a statement quoted by AFP.

Health officials are now trying to trace where she contracted the virus and who she has been in contact with, she added.

Six people have died in Britain from the virus thus far, with more than 370 confirmed cases.

Dorries, who helped craft the legislation to fight the bug, is the first British politician to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Times reported that she had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dorries fell unwell on Friday while signing the document that declared coronavirus a notifiable disease, meaning companies could obtain insurance cover, said the paper, adding she was now believed to be on the road to recovery.

"I would like to thank... the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support," she said on Tuesday, referring to Britain's National Health Service.

Matt Hancock, the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, tweeted that he was "sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus.”

"She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers," he added. PHE refers to Public Health England.

"We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science."

One European country which has been hit hard by the coronavirus is Italy, which on Monday announced an extension on restrictions on travel from the north to entire country.

Italy registered 1,807 more confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday evening, for a national total of 9,172. With the latest numbers, Italy again overtook South Korea as the country with the most cases outside China.