Number of deaths in country as result of virus rises to 463. World Health Organization finally declares coronavirus 'global pandemic'.

Italian health authorities today announced that 97 people have died in the country in the past day as a result of the COVID-19 cronavirus disease.

So far 463 people have died in Italy. Yesterday, Italy imposed a closure on northern provinces following the spread of the coronavirus. 16 million residents, a quarter of the country's population, are in a closure that will last until April 3.

Earlier, the World Health Organization finally declared the coronavirus a "global pandemic." The number of deaths in Europe has crossed the 500 threshold. In Israel, 41 people are infected with the virus.

A series of discussions were held today led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, concluding with Netanyahu's decision.

"This decision will be valid for two weeks, at the same time we are making decisions to maintain the Israeli economy," the Prime Minister said.