Gordon Chang tells Simone Gao it seems WHO has been bought by the Chinese Communist Party as their narrative corresponds to President Xi's.

At CPAC2020, Gordon Chang told Zooming In hostess Simone Gao that it seems like the World Health Organization (WHO) has been bought by the Chinese Communist Party because their narrative corresponds to President Xi's urge to push Chinese people back to work.

As the situation proves to be much more severe than the SARS outbreak, the Chinese economy will take a long-term hit, coupled with the moving out of supply chains even before the epidemic.

In light of CPAC2020's "America vs Socialism" theme, Goa discussed how coronavirus might have an impact on U.S.-China trade relations, how it will hurt the Chinese Communist Party's reputational state, whether China can fulfill its commitment to the Phase 1 Deal, and ultimately, how the epidemic has exposed weaknesses in the U.S.-China link.