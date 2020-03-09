Blue and White compromises, will meet Balad

The Blue and White party will hold meetings with the Balad party, a senior official in the Joint Arab List stated Monday evening.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz had previously refrained from speaking with representatives of the Balad faction after it became clear that Balad would not support his candidacy for prime minister.

According to the official, Blue and White representatives will meet with representatives of the Joint List tomorrow, and officials from the Balad faction will also be in attendance.

He said that Blue and White would like to promote the establishment of a government that relies on support from outside the government and coalition.

Joint Listing Chairman MK Ayman Odeh issued a statement about his talk with Benny Gantz this afternoon. "I spoke to Benny Gantz and made it clear to him that the Joint List would work to promote the interests of all citizens as a united faction on its four components."

Prior to that, the chairman of Balad's list, MK Mtanes Shihadeh, admitted that it was clear to him that Gantz would not call him. "I did not expect a phone from Gantz and I was not surprised when he did not call. I represent a party that has a large electorate, is part of the Joint List, and so it will remain."

"We are acting solely in the best interests of our constituents, first and foremost, to overthrow Netanyahu and the racist policies he leads," he added.

Gantz spoke earlier with Joint Arab List chairman MK Ayman ​​Odeh, MK Ahmad Tibi and MK Mansour Abbas.

"In the talks, Gantz reiterated his intention to form a government to serve all Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs, and to act to prevent a fourth election campaign," the Blue and White party said following the meeting.