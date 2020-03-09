Gantz speaks with Joint List leaders

Blue and White chairman gauges support for formation of minority government with outside support of the Joint Arab List.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz continues to hold rounds of talks with party leaders to form a government and prevent a fourth round of elections.

Gantz spoke with Joint Arab List chairman MK Ayman ​​Odeh, MK Ahmad Tibi and MK Mansour Abbas.

"In the talks, Gantz reiterated his intention to form a government to serve all Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs, and to act to prevent a fourth election campaign," the Blue and White party said following the meeting.

Gantz also sought to understand the position of the MKs on the possibility of supporting his minority government from outside the coalition.

The Blue and White chairman refrained from talking to the leaders of the Balad party, after apparently realizing that they were not at all prepared to support the formation of a government headed by him.

MK Sami Abu Shehadeh of Balad said in response that "the politics of segregation and the colonial era cannot work now in the case of the Joint List."

"Gantz does not understand that the Joint List is not Blue and White. We are united behind the political platform of the Joint List and there will be no chance of separating us."