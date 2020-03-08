Gantz on Liberman's conditions: 'Agreed'

Blue and White chair responds to Liberman's conditions for joining a coalition. 'We must move forward.'

Will Liberman recommend Gantz? Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he accepted the conditions set by Avigdor Liberman for his Yisrael Beytenu party to join a future coalition.

In response to Liberman’s post, Gantz tweeted, "Agreed. We must move forward."

Later this week, President Reuven Rivlin is expected to begin consultations with the various factions regarding whom they recommend to attempt the formation of a coalition, and Blue and White is currently making efforts to ensure that Liberman recommends Gantz for the task.

Earlier Sunday morning, Liberman wrote a message on his Facebook account titled: "Yisrael Beytenu’s threshold conditions for joining the next coalition."

In his post, Liberman laid out five issues the implementation of which he said was the condition for his party to join the next coalition.

Liberman's first condition is "A minimum income of 70% of the minimum wage in the economy for all pensioners living from income support and old age pension."

His second condition is "Transfer of all authority in the matter of public transportation and the opening of businesses on Shabbat to local government."

The additional conditions are "The Draft Law in the version approved in first reading in the 20th Knesset," the "Civil Marriage Law," and "conversion by municipal rabbis, such that every municipal rabbi can establish a court and carry out conversions.”