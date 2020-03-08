Liberman posts his conditions for joining a coalition

"Yisrael Beytenu’s threshold conditions for joining the next coalition" include civil marriages and conversions by municipal rabbis.

Yisrael Beytenu Chair MK Avigdor Liberman wrote a new message on his Facebook account this morning titled: "Yisrael Beytenu’s threshold conditions for joining the next coalition."

In his post, Liberman laid out five issues the implementation of which he said was the condition for his party to join the next coalition.

Liberman's first condition is "A minimum income of 70% of the minimum wage in the economy for all pensioners living from income support and old age pension."

His second condition is "Transfer of all authority in the matter of public transportation and the opening of businesses on Shabbat to local government."

The additional conditions are, "The Draft Law in the version approved in first reading in the 20th Knesset," the "Civil Marriage Law," and "conversion by municipal rabbis, such that every municipal rabbi can establish a court and carry out conversions.”