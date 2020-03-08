Iranian lawmaker dies from coronavirus

A recently re-elected member of the Iranian parliament, Fatemeh Rahbar, died on Saturday from the novel coronavirus in one of Tehran's hospitals, the Sputnik news agency reports.

Rahbar secured her mandate in the parliamentary elections held on February 21, as a deputy for Tehran.

To date, 4,747 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran, of which 124 were fatal. COVID-19 has affected every Iranian province, with the largest number of cases recorded in Tehran.

Rahbar becomes the latest senior Iranian official to have died from coronavirus. Some 23 lawmakers tested positive for the illness as of late last week, including the head of emergency medical services.

Other high-profile deaths include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, and an adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.