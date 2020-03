Official death toll in Iran from the Coronavirus rises to 66.

An advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died from the Coronavirus, Iranian media reported.

At least 66 Iranians have died from the disease so far according to official statistics, though some reports put the number of fatalities in the hundreds. The Iranian Ministry of Health reported 523 new infections and 12 deaths Monday.

Mahmoud Mirmuhamdi, 71, is the official who died of the disease.