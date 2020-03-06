Tourist from France who visited Israel diagnosed with coronavirus

Ministry of Health announces that tourist from France who visited Israel on Sunday and Monday was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that a tourist from France who visited Israel this week had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The man arrived in Israel on March 1 at 12:30 p.m. on Transavia flight 3930, and returned on flight 3933 which took off the following afternoon.

According to the ministry's statement, the tourist mainly stayed with his family in Jerusalem during his brief visit, but also traveled by train from the Ben Gurion Airport to Jerusalem at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. that evening, he attended a family event at the Ramban Synagogue in the capital.

The next day, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the tourist was at the Hillel Cafe in Ramat Beit Hakerem, and at 12:30 p.m. boarded the train from Jerusalem to the Ben Gurion Airport.

The Ministry of Health called on all the passengers who were on the tourist’s flight to enter home isolation immediately for two weeks from the date of exposure and report it on the Ministry of Health website or to the *5400 hotline. They are asked to call the Magen David Adom 101 hotline if they develop symptoms of fever, coughing or breathing difficulties.

As of Friday, the number of Israelis infected with coronavirus stands at 21, after four new cases were reported.

All the new patients are in isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the Health Ministry said that an Italian tourist who visited Israel last week was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning to his country.

Meanwhile, the condition of an Israeli who is hospitalized at the Poriya Hospital in Tiberias with acute pneumonia developed after contracting coronavirus, deteriorated on Friday.

The Israeli is a bus driver who drove tourists from Greece.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)