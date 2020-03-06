Four more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus

Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 21. In addition, a tourist from Italy who visited Israel was diagnosed with the virus.

People wearing face masks for fear of the coronavirus at Ben Gurion Airport

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 21 on Friday, after four additional Israelis were discovered to have contracted the virus.

All the new patients are in isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

The four new cases reported on Friday are:

- A resident of the Haifa district in his 30s who returned from Austria on March 1.

- A resident of Central Israel in his 30s who returned from Madrid on March 2.

- A resident of Central Israel in his 50s who returned from Zurich on March 4.

- A resident of Central Israel in his 50s who returned from Madrid on February 27.

In addition, the Health Ministry said that an Italian tourist who visited Israel last week was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning to his country.

Meanwhile, the condition of an Israeli who is hospitalized at the Poriya Hospital in Tiberias with acute pneumonia developed after contracting coronavirus, deteriorated on Friday.

The Israeli is a bus driver who drove tourists from Greece.

