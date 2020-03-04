Bloomberg suspends presidential campaign

Former New York Mayor drops his bid for the presidency after poor Super Tuesday performance.

Gary Willig,

Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg
Reuters

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his election campaign Wednesday after a poor performance on 'Super Tuesday,' Axios reported.

In a message sent to supporters, Bloomberg stated: "Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump - because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult."

Bloomberg announced his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tags:Michael Bloomberg



top