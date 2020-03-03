Right-wing bloc returns to 59 seats

The Likud party was restored to 36 seats and the Joint Arab List fell to 15 seats in the latest figures released by the Central Elections Committee.

As a result the right-wing bloc currently has 59 Knesset seats, two less than the 61 needed to form a coalition.

Earlier Tuesday evening the Central Elections Committee reported that the Likud had fallen to 35 seats while the Joint Arab List had risen to 16, lowering the total for the right-wing bloc to 48 seats.

Blue and White is currently the second largest party with 32 seats. Shas has 10 seats, Yisrael Beytenu United Torah Judaism, and Labor-Gesher-Meretz have seven seats each, and Yamina has six seats.