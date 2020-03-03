Joint Arab List rises to 16 seats as chances for formation of right-wing government fall.

The Central Elections Committee continues the counting of votes following yesterday's Knesset elections.

According to the latest tabulations, the Likud party has fallen to 35 Knesset seats while the Joint Arab List has risen to 16.

Following the change, the right-wing bloc has dropped to 58 seats. However, the counting of double envelope ballots will only begin tonight at 1 AM.

The change almost completely eliminates the possibility that the right-wing bloc will reach the 61 seat majority needed to form a coalition