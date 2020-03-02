Nir Barkat: We need a broad coalition

Likud candidate for Finance Minister tells Arutz Sheva: The Likud should aspire to build as broad a coalition as possible.

MK Nir Barkat, the Likud’s candidate for the post of Finance Minister, spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday evening, following the publication of the exit polls which show that the right achieved 60 seats.

“The people have spoken, but I’m changing the diskette. We all have to think now how we deal with the great challenges that have been waiting for an entire year. We’re talking about passing an appropriate budget, dealing with the deficit, the huge reform the Prime Minister and I are planning that will significantly upgrade the Israeli economy. We have to do it, certainly around the right-wing bloc, but also look at how to expand the coalition.”

“The people of Israel want a broad, stable coalition and that’s where he have to aspire, starting tonight,” added Barkat.