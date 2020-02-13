Netanyahu: Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat will be next Finance Minister

PM announces 6 new reforms he wishes to enact in next government, desire to appoint former Jerusalem mayor as finance minister.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced at the Likud elections conference in Or Yehuda that he intends to appoint Nir Barkat as the next Finance Minister.

"I want to announce tonight that I am going to introduce six huge reforms in economics and health that the next government of Israel will enact and I asked Nir Barkat to be the next finance minister of the next Likud government," Netanyahu said.

Barkat would replace outgoing Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who has announced his retirement from politics.