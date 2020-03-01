Blue and White not ruling out cooperation with Joint List

Party officials acknowledge in closed talks that cooperation with Joint List is possible if no other options exist to form a government.

The Blue and White party on Saturday expressed outrage over Labor-Gesher-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz's comments from Friday, in which he said that a minority government consisting of his party and Blue and White would be formed and supported by the Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu.

At the same time, party officials acknowledge in closed talks that cooperating with the Joint List is one of their possible modes of action, if there no other option to form a government, Kan News reported.

Sources in Blue and White said Peretz carried out a “terrorist attack” on the party campaign which maintains there will be no such cooperation. They added that it was unclear what Peretz’s consideration was in making such comments, because he had earned nothing from his remarks.

On Saturday night, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz was asked about this in an interview with Kan News ahead of Monday’s elections.

"We have no agreements with anyone," said Gantz and, on the possibility of forming a minority government added, “It's one of the theoretical scenarios - very theoretical, because we said we wouldn't go with the Joint List."