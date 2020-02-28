Amir Peretz reveals: Government supported by the Joint List

Labor-Gesher-Meretz chairman: We will first swear in a government with Yisrael Beytenu and the Joint List supporting from the outside.

Labor-Gesher-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz revealed at a conference on Friday that the keft intends to form a government with the support of the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

"Further to our agreement with Benny Gantz, we will first swear in a government of Labor-Gesher-Meretz with Blue and White, with Yisrael Beytenu and the Joint List supporting from the outside. I will take on the role of mediator, as the responsible adult, and work to expand the government after its inauguration,” said Peretz.

“The government will undertake the peace process, pass a new social budget and appoint an Arab minister in the government, Prof. Alean Al-Krenawi, as part of the need to calm the tension between Jews and Arabs and create a life together," he added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the remarks and said, "The truth has been revealed: Gantz has agreed to a government with Meretz, supported by the Joint List and [Avgidor] Liberman. Such a government is a danger to Israel's security."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman denied Peretz's remarks and said, "We in Yisrael Beytenu do not and will not have any early agreements with any party, only with our voters. According to the information in my possession, this entire move has been coordinated from start to finish with Netanyahu, in exchange for supporting Amir Peretz in the presidential race.”

