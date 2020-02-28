Poll: Likud and Blue and White tied at 33 seats

Channel 13 News poll finds the Likud and Blue and White have the same number of seats and political impasse continues.

A Channel 13 News poll published on Friday evening, three days before the Knesset election, shows that if elections were held today, the Likud and Blue and White would each win the same number of seats at 33.

However, the poll found, the center-left bloc would win 57 seats, one more than the right-wing bloc which wins 56.

The third largest party is the predominantly Arab Joint List which wins 15 seats, followed by another Labor-Gesher-Meretz which wins 9 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, which continues to be the balance of power, wins 7 seats in this poll, as does United Torah Judaism. Shas and Yamina would receive 8 seats. In this poll, too, the Otzma Yehudit party does not pass the electoral threshold.

To the question "Are you going to vote?", 83% of non-Jewish respondents answered they would, compared to 70% among Jewish respondents.

Another poll published on Friday on Channel 12 News found that the Likud is the largest party with 35 seats, followed by Blue and White with 33 seats.

The Joint List strengthens and increases to 14 seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz has 9 seats, and Shas and United Torah Judaism each win 8 seats.

The Yamina party wins 7 seats in the poll, while Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman weakens and wins only 6 seats. Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir does not pass the electoral threshold.

When examining the division into blocs, one can see that the right-wing-haredi bloc strengthens to 58 seats - compared with only 56 for the center-left-Arab bloc. Yisrael Beytenu remains the balance of power with its six seats.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)