Poll: Right gains strength but neither bloc can form a government

Channel 12 News poll: Likud continues to gain strength and has 35 seats compared to 33 for Blue and White.

A final poll published on Friday evening on Channel 12 News, three days before Monday’s Knesset election, finds that the Likud continues to gain strength but neither bloc has enough seats to form a ruling coalition.

The poll, carried out by the Midgam Institute in collaboration with iPanel, finds that the Likud is the largest party with 35 seats, followed by Blue and White with 33 seats.

The Joint List strengthens and increases to 14 seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz has 9 seats, and Shas and United Torah Judaism each win 8 seats.

The Yamina party wins 7 seats in the poll, while Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman weakens and wins only 6 seats. Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir does not pass the electoral threshold.

When examining the division into blocs, one can see that the right-wing-haredi bloc strengthens to 58 seats - compared with only 56 for the center-left-Arab bloc. Yisrael Beytenu remains the balance of power with its six seats.

On the question of who is most suitable to be Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu is supported by 44% of respondents, compared to only 32% for Gantz.

