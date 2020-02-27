PA 'foreign minister': E1 construction will destroy two-state solution

PA “foreign minister” blasts planned construction near Maaleh Adumim, says it is more dangerous than any other construction plans.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign minister” warned on Wednesday that Israel's plan to build new homes in the E1 area, near Maaleh Adumim, would destroy the prospect of a two-state solution.

The plan to build 3,500 new homes in E1 "is so dangerous, more dangerous than any other settlement plans in the West Bank," the official, Riyad al-Maliki, told reporters on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, according to AFP.

Al-Maliki said the plan "intends to destroy the two-state solution" and would "kill any possibility" for a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump last month.

On Tuesday, PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned the announcement on new construction in E1, saying the decision is the result of “the biased and dangerous American policy in favor of the Israeli occupation.”

Building in E1 has been a point of contention between Israel and the PA, and also between Israel and the West which objects to Israeli construction in the area, which the West calls “occupied territory”.

Israel approved construction in the E1 area in 2013, soon after the PA was recognized by the United Nations as a non-member observer state, in a unilateral move by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas in violation of the Oslo Accords.

Netanyahu faced international criticism after the government approved new construction in the area, and later directed the city of Jerusalem to postpone a meeting on the construction.

In his comments on Wednesday, Al-Maliki also welcomed a database drawn up by the United Nations of 112 companies with activities in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

But he said the list was "just the beginning" and Palestinian authorities were looking at possible "legal measures" to force the companies to pay compensation.

Al-Maliki also said the companies would have to leave, adding, "We are ready to receive them if they want to operate legally in the Palestinian territory."