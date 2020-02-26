Islamic Jihad boasts: We turned life in Gaza envelope into 'hell'

Spokesman for Islamic Jihad's terrorist arm says life in "settlements" on Gaza border has become a "hell" thanks to the group's attacks.

Abu Hamza, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad’s “military wing”, the Al-Quds Brigades, claimed on Tuesday that the organization's terrorists, along with terrorists from other Palestinian organizations, succeeded in making life in the "settlements" of the Gaza envelope a "hell" and "a place not suitable to live in."

Speaking in Khan Yunis after the group fired over 80 rockets at southern Israel, Abu Hamza said that any act of resistance is "legitimate" and it is gaining popular support and "we are proud of the sacrifice of our blood so that our (Palestinian) and our (Islamic) nation will live in dignity."

Abu Hamza also emphasized that the Al-Quds Brigades of the Islamic Jihad and other organizations based the equation of shelling in response to shelling and bloodshed in response to bloodshed, noting that the fighters of the Jihad are ready for war.

In a message to the “Israeli occupation”, Abu Hamza said that if Israel were to operate in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Jihad would act against it. The Al-Quds Brigades will continue to be "the forefront of the struggle until the victory is realized," he added.

On Monday, after the Islamic Jihad fired dozens of rockets at Israel, it reportedly asked for a ceasefire.

The ceasefire went into effect on Monday night and, while calm was maintained overnight, thousands of students in southern Israel remained home as schools remained closed as a precaution.