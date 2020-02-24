Rocket falls in Sderot playground, causing damage

'We will rebuild the playground, it'll be the most beautiful in the city,' hesder yeshiva dean promises.

A rocket fired from Gaza on Monday afternoon directly hit a Sderot playground, causing damage.

The playground in question is next to Sderot's hesder yeshiva, and immediately after the rocket hit, a special staff made up of yeshiva students came to aid anyone suffering from shock and to distance onlookers from the area.

Rabbi Dovid Fendel, the yeshiva's dean, said: "During a class by Rabbi Asher Weiss, a missile fell a few meters away from the classroom, in a playground. That's what our neighbors from Gaza wished us. We build playgrounds and they destroy them - but it won't stop us."

"Our students left for their home, which are near the yeshiva, to ensure that everyone was okay. They will return to the yeshiva soon, because the Torah, Zionism, and life continue on. We will rebuild this playground beside the yeshiva, and it will be the most beautiful playground in the city. We are strong."

Monday afternoon's attacks did not cause physical harm, but several people suffered from shock and were treated by Magen David Adom.

The Sderot municipality said: "Part of a rocket was found in the yard of a home. No one was physically harmed and no damage was caused. Damage was caused to a playground and several vehicles. No one was physically injured."





