IDF attacks underground targets in Gaza

IAF fighter planes and helicopters attacked terror targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror group.

The targets, located throughout Gaza, include a military compound in Khan Youinis used for training and weapons storage, as well as underground infrastructure in Al-barij.

"The IDF will respond with force to acts of terror by Islamic Jihad, which endanger Israeli civilians and harm Israel's sovereignty," the IDF said in a statement. "The IDF takes very seriously the rocket attacks on Israeli territory, is on high alert, and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israel's citizens."

Following the IDF counter-attack, "Color Red" air raid sirens sounded in the Ashkelon industrial zone.

The IDF's attack comes in response to two barrages of rockets fired from Gaza at Israel early Monday afternoon.

The barrages, launched at 12:00 and 12:30p.m.,did not cause anyone physical harm, but did cause damage to a Sderot playground.