60 additional students ordered into quarantine

30 students from a school in Be’er Sheva and 60 students from a school in the Haifa neighborhood of Kiryat Haim were instructed to remain in quarantine after visiting sites which were also visited by the South Korean group whose members were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On February 12, 60 students from the Dagan Middle School in Kiryat Haim, along with five teachers and a security guard, visited Masada while the tourists from South Korea were there. At this stage, none of the Israelis has developed any symptoms of the coronavirus.

Last Thursday, February 13, a group of students and teachers from the David Tuviyahu School in Be’er Sheva visited the Tel Sheva National Park at the same time as the South Korean tourist group. At the end of the tour, one of the teachers developed some symptoms and, under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, he went to the Soroka Hospital where he underwent tests to detect the virus, the results of which have not yet been received. At the conclusion of the tests, the teacher was sent to his home for isolation.

The Ministry of Education said that as a result of this situation, a hotline has been opened for discussions with parents and students to be manned by experts in dealing with stress and emergency situations. The hotline will start operating Sunday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. It can be reached by calling 1800-25-00-25 or 073-3931122.

The Ministry of Health has expanded its directives and ordered Israelis returning from Korea and Japan to stay in isolation at home for two weeks.