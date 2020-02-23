Health Ministry and Magen David Adom open new call center to direct coronavirus patients

A joint hotline operated by israel's Health Ministry, health funds, and Magen David Adom (MDA) began operating Saturday night, focusing on treating people suspected of contracting COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

Since the opening of the hotline, hundreds of citizen inquiries have been received regarding COVID-19.

Anyone who, according to the Department of Health's guidelines, is required to be in solitary confinement, has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient, or is suspected of being infected with the virus, and who has symptoms such as fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms, should call the MDA 101 emergency call center.

The medics and paramedics at the hotline will join the call with the on-call doctor or nurse, who can consult with a Ministry of Health physician on how to proceed with medical care.

A decision is then made in accordance with the patient's symptoms regarding whether to send an ambulance to evacuate the patient to the hospital, or to send a paramedic to the patient in his home and take a sample to be analyzed without evacuating the patient.

The sample will be sent forward to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, where it will be tested for COVID-19. If necessary, an ambulance will be called to evacuate the patient to the hospital under special isolation conditions.

Dozens of paramedics at Magen David Adom underwent dedicated training on how to collect samples from the patients for the COVID-19 testing. As part of the training, paramedics practiced taking the patient's samples while staying fully protected against infection. The medics and paramedics in MDA 101 emergency call center were also trained to question and manage the cases.

Magen David Adom has developed a special system, where among other things, a video call with the patient can be made.

Magen David Adom continues to operate the inspection post at Ben Gurion Airport, where MDA EMTs and paramedics question travelers and perform tests to those who arrive at the stand. This is done according to clear medical protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

MDA Director General, Eli Bin said: "At the request of the Ministry of Health, Magen David Adom, as Israel's national rescue organization, has set up a dedicated hotline for coronavirus treatment, and if necessary, MDA sends paramedics to patients' homes, to take a sample in order to rule out the presence of the virus in their bodies."

"Dozens of experienced and professional paramedics have joined the mission, as they recognize the importance of conducting medical examinations in the patient's home to prevent the spread of the virus in Israel.

"Paramedics are protected at the highest level, using dedicated anti-infection kits, according to the protocol used in infectious cases, which we see routinely. Magen David Adom works in full cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Health, hospitals and health insurance companies, and will continue to do everything possible to assist in the national effort of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. "