Demand of Netanyahu: Include Hevron and Cave of Patriarchs in sovereignty map

Prime Minister to inaugurate new neighborhood in Kiryat Arba, residents expect to hear that Hevron will be included in the sovereignty map.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to participate on Sunday in the inauguration of the Nofei Karmim neighborhood in Kiryat Arba.

Kiryat Arba and the Jewish community in Hevron are concerned about the fact that the Cave of the Patriarchs, the Jewish community in Hevron, and even the "Givat Haavot" neighborhood of Kiryat Arba are outside the sovereignty map that was published under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The heads of the communities, the head of the Kiryat Arba Council Eliyahu Libman and the head of the Hevron administration, Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, recently approached officials close to Netanyahu to request that he state in his speech on Sunday that Hevron and the Cave of the Patriarchs will be included in the revised sovereignty map.

However, sources close to Netanyahu are refusing to commit to this, and even suggest that a statement in this spirit will not be sounded by the Prime Minister, even though he spoke about the application of sovereignty in Kiryat Arba and Hevron before the previous elections.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response to Arutz Sheva’s question on whether Netanyahu would declare that these localities will be included in the sovereignty map, after being left out of the “Deal of the Century”, that "the map does not go down to such resolutions. As the Prime Minister promised, no community will be evacuated and no Jew will be displaced from his home."