Aircraft carrying Israelis from Diamond Princess ship will land in Israel shortly. From there they will be taken to the Sheba Hospital.

A plane carrying 11 Israelis who disembarked on Thursday from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan is expected to land at 4:00 a.m. Friday morning at Ben Gurion Airport.

Teams from Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health will take care of the passengers upon landing and transfer them to quarantine at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

The four Israeli passengers who were diagnosed with coronavirus are still hospitalized in Japan and are expected to be released from the hospital next week and return to Israel. They are in good condition.