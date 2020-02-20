New Jersey: Swastikas painted near Jewish-owned business

Multiple swastikas painted near Jewish-owned business in Howell, New Jersey, report says.

Property near a Jewish-owned business in Howell, New Jersey, was defaced with swastikas.

According to the Lakewood Scoop, the business owners arrived to discover multiple swasiktas spray-painted on a utility pole, trash can, and along the fence.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted: "Aware of this disturbing incident in #NJ and reaching out to law enforcement and the community to learn more.'

"We’re reaching out to Law Enforcement to find out more. If confirmed, this would be the second incident of this kind in the vicinity over less than a week."

A few days ago, a swastika and the words "white power" were sprayed near a Jewish-owned business in Jackson, New Jersey.