Swastika spray-painted on Jewish-owned business in New Jersey

Large blue swastika and the words “white power” spray-painted on Jewish-owned business in Jackson.

A large blue swastika and the words “white power” were spray-painted on a Jewish-owned business in Jackson, New Jersey, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The business, which police declined to name, is owned by a Jewish family who lives in nearby Lakewood which has a large haredi population.

The apparent vandal was captured on surveillance video, which showed a woman getting out of her vehicle and walking behind a trailer located on the property of the business, which was later vandalized, reported the Lakewood Scoop.

Police did not say if the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to the report.

Jackson was sued twice earlier this month over its rejection of two development plans for the Orthodox Jewish community.

A report released last month found that 944 bias incidents were reported in New Jersey in 2019, a 65 percent increase from the previous year.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said this is the largest number of reported bias crimes since 1996, and the largest year-over-year increase since bias reporting standards were implemented in 1991.

In December, three people were killed in a shooting attack on a kosher market in Jersey City, including two members of the local Hasidic community.

Several weeks later, a suspect angrily confronted patrons at a popular kosher bagel store in Teaneck.

The suspect was reportedly emotionally unstable, but local police were still investigating the incident as a possible bias incident because the suspect allegedly used anti-Semitic slurs.