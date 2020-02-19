Leftists slam Ayelet Shaked: 'Pure evil, not a bit of Jewishness in her'

Leftists respond to campaign to help Israeli farmers: 'Shaked is pure evil, why even pay foreign workers?'

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) aroused the ire of the left in a campaign to help Israel's struggling farmers.

On Tuesday, Shaked visited Ein Yahav in the Arava region, promising to end the farmers' obligations to pay into a pension plans for foreign workers.

"Israel's farmers are collapsing under the burden of illegal workers," she said. "We in Yamina promise to change the conditions. We'll start by canceling the pensions."

"Why should farmers have to pay pension for workers, when in their home countries there is no pension? They earn five times more than they do in their home countries. There's a lot more to fix. This is just an example. Vote Yamina, and we'll work for you."

New Israel Fund Director in Israel Mickey Gitzin slammed Shaked, asking: "Why just pension? Let's go straight to slavery. Who said you have to pay foreign workers? This woman is just pure evil. She doesn't have a bit of Jewishness in her, much less humanity."

The New Israel fund helps organizations which are virulently anti-Israel, and supports BDS, the boycott movement against Israel.

Leftist Yair Glick responded, "For the 18,734th time, she's forgotten what it means to be a Jew. This is not my Judaism."

Haaretz's Chaim Levinson responded: "A Jew earns five times more, at least, in Israel, than he earns in his home country. Europe's farmers are collapsing under the burden of their employment. We'll cancel mandatory pensions for Jews."

Strategic analyst Shai Niv said: "It's just canceling pension, it's not like we decided that FGM is totally fine and then we made sure a former adviser wrote an article on it. There's nothing better than Shaked's ingenuity - she's the most evil figure in Israeli politics, and she's the most embraced by the media."

Currently, Israeli farmers take home between a few agurot (Israeli cents) and a few shekels per kilogram of produce sold.