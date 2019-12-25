Adalah, funded by New Israel Fund, helping ICC prosecute Israel

Israeli Arab group Adalah, which is backed by New Israel Fund, aiding in International Criminal Court's investigation of Israel.

The Israeli NGO Adalah, a prominent grantee of the US-based New Israel Fund, announced this week that it is "prepared to submit legal material" to the International Criminal Court against Israel.

"Adalah believes that...the ICC prosecutor has made the right decision given the facts," stated the organization in response to the ICC's decision to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes.

"We welcome her position, [and Adalah is] prepared to submit its legal materials and opinions on these matters."

Adalah, which has received nearly $700,000 from the New Israel Fund in recent years, is an outspoken critic of Israel, which it has labelled an "apartheid" state.

The organization routinely accuses Israel of war crimes and petitions Israel's Supreme Court against the IDF and on behalf of convicted terrorists.

Matan Peleg, CEO of the pro-Israel watchdog Im Tirtzu, blasted the New Israel Fund over its "anti-Israel" funding.

"As it isn't enough that the NIF funds tens of millions of dollars to anti-Israel propaganda organizations that slander IDF soldiers and defend convicted terrorists in court, now their money is being funneled towards prosecuting Israel in the ICC," stated Peleg.

"The time has come for the NIF's donors who have Israel's best interests at heart to wake up and realize that their money is being weaponized to attack Israel."