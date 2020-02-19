Death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,000

132 more people die in epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,000.

The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,000 as of Wednesday (local time), after 132 more people died in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province’s health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus.

With the latest figures, the total number of cases in Hubei is 61,682.

The number of new cases on Tuesday were the lowest since February 11.

Most of the new deaths on Tuesday were in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 116 new deaths, meaning a total of 1,497 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus. New confirmed cases in Wuhan stood at 1,660, up from 1,600 on Monday.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that a plane has been chartered to bring home 12 Israeli nationals who are currently on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship stuck in Tokyo Bay. A request to bring them home had previously been denied.

Three other Israelis who tested positive for the coronavirus are hospitalized in Japan.

Israel’s Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer will house the Israelis from the ship when they arrive Thursday in an isolation unit at an evacuated hotel on the hospital campus. They will remain there for two weeks.

Israeli airline El Al has canceled all its flights to China in the wake of the spread of the virus.