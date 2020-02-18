Israel reaches agreement with Japan for return of Israelis held on quarantined cruise ship. Israeli officials to visit infected travelers.

Israeli and Japanese officials have reached an agreement to secure the release of Israeli travelers from a quarantined cruise ship sitting in port south of Tokyo after hundreds of cases of coronavirus were diagnosed.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry and Israel’s embassy in Japan have arranged for the return of the 12 Israelis on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently sitting in dock at the Yokohama Port south of Tokyo.

“The Israeli embassy in Tokyo is handling all of the arrangements for the plane’s landing in Japan and the logistics surrounding that,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The 12 Israeli passengers, who have not been diagnosed with coronavirus, will be flown back to Israel on Thursday, with a special chartered flight on board a 14-seat private aircraft arranged by three insurance companies: Harel, Clal, and Migdal.

Once the 12 Israelis return to Israel Thursday, they will be transferred to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan for a 14-day quarantine.

Three other Israeli citizens who were aboard the Diamond Princess who have been diagnosed with coronavirus will remain in Japan while their treatment continues.

Israeli consular officials are slated to visit the three Israelis being treated in Japan.

“The Israeli consul in Japan, Revital Ben-Naim, along with Professor Ran Nirpaz, are on their way now to hospitals [in Japan] to visit the three Israeli citizens being treated in quarantine.”

A total of 454 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Diamond Princess, out of a total of 3,700 passengers and crew.

Worldwide, coronavirus has been diagnosed in 7,336 cases, with the overwhelming majority, 72,438 cases, reported in China. The official death toll currently stands at 1,874, all but five of which were in China.