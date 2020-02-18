Gantz turns down Netanyahu's request for televised debate

Blue and White chairman dismisses Netanyahu's challenge for televised debate as a spin to divert attention from PM's trial.

Elad Benari

Benny Gantz
Elad Malka

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening turned down Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's proposal to hold a televised debate between the two of them.

"What happened Netanyahu? Are you scared that there's a date for your confrontation with the prosecution's witnesses, so you're creating a spin? On March 17, you're going to court and the State of Israel must move forward," Gantz said.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Netanyahu challenged Gantz to a debate.

Speaking in an interview on Channel 20, Netanyahu said, "I'm ready to come here or somewhere else, Benny Gantz. Listen, I invite you to a televised debate. Come on. We will choose someone, or you bring someone and I someone, we'll do a televised debate, talk to the public. I won't have teleprompters, let's say the real stuff. What we did and what we do for the State of Israel. I invite you to a televised debate.”

"We'll do a series of debates like in the US - one debate on the political side, a debate on security issues, a debate on the economic side; three TV debates. Only without a headset," he added.

Following Netanyahu’s call, both Channel 12 and Channel 13 invited Netanyahu and Gantz to a televised debate in their studios.

A Blue and White official said following Netanyahu’s statements that the invitation to a debate was a spin designed to turn public attention away from the Prime Minister's trial.

Netanyahu then said, “Benny, come to a debate! Stop being scared! Come to three debates, even if you only come to the first one that’ll be good. You say what you have to say and I'll say what I have to say. It looks like Gantz has a problem, he cannot stand up to pressure…if you can't stand the pressure of a television debate how will you lead the State of Israel? Do you know what pressures I have had to withstand? I stood in front of the whole world and the US president wanted a dangerous nuclear agreement and I said no and went against him.”

“Benny Gantz, stop being afraid, come to a debate, the citizens of Israel deserve to hear where things stand in economics, security, politics…come to a debate, stop being afraid. A Prime Minister who cannot face the most basic pressures cannot head a state. He should consult his close friend Ahmed Tibi.”

