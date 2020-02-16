Netanyahu reveals sovereignty mapping team

Israeli team which will work with US team on areas where sovereignty will be applied revealed at Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning revealed at the opening of the cabinet meeting the identity of the Israeli team members who will work on formulating sovereignty maps in accordance with the Trump Administration's 'Deal of the Century.'

"In recent weeks, we have brought a huge achievement the Land of Israel and the State of Israel," Netanyahu said, thanking US President Donald Trump for recognizing Israel's right to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"We have established an Israeli team that will work with the US team on mapping work that has already begun. I have appointed Minister Yariv Levin, Brigadier General Meir Ben Shabbat, PMO Acting Director General Ronen Peretz and the team will assist our ambassador in the US Ambassador Ron Dermer," Netanyahu said .

"This team will be in close contact with the settlers and the security forces to complete the task soon. We are making our homeland in Judea and Samaria part of the State of Israel forever.

Netanyahu reported on the continuation of talks with Sudan following his meeting with the country's leader in Uganda last week. "We are in the process of normalizing with a large number of Arab and Muslim countries. You only see part of that. People make alliances with strong states and Israel is a strong country."

At the same time, Netanyahu cited the fight at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. "The International Court of Justice in The Hague has become a political instrument in the war against Israel. We are fighting this, as are many other countries around the world. Together with international organizations they have expressed a clear position that the tribunal has no authority to discuss the dispute. These states have accepted that the tribunal is becoming a tool in the war against Israel and they are trying to prevent the tribunal from politicizing the conflict."