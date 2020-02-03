Secret meeting between Netanyahu, Sudanese leader

PM discusses possible normalization of ties with chairman of Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Sovereignty Council of Sudan chairman Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan met on Monday in Entebbe. The two met at the invitation of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

During the meeting, it was agreed to start cooperation that will normalize relations between the two countries.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction and he has even expressed his view to the US Secretary of State," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

Burhan reportedly expressed his desire that his state go through a process of modernization by removing it from isolation and placing it on the world map.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that the Ugandan government was considering opening an embassy in Jerusalem. If it does so, Israel would reciprocate by opening an embassy in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.