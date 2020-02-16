IDF attacks Hamas military compound in Gaza

IDF attacks Hamas targets in central Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire on southern Israel.

IDF fighter jets and helicopters attacked several Hamas terror targets in central Gaza overnight Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The attack targeted a Hamas military compound. This attack hampers the ability of the Hamas terrorist organization to intensify its abilities, the statement said.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire from Gaza toward Israeli territory on Saturday evening.

"The IDF views any attack on Israeli territory as very serious and is in high readiness for a variety of scenarios. The IDF will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, which warned Hamas that it will bear the consequences for any attempts to harm Israeli civilians.

On Saturday evening, two rockets were fired toward southern Israel. There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

Following the rocket attack, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the cancellation of civilian gestures planned for Gaza, including the expansion of the fishing zone, the reinstatement of 500 trade permits, and allowing cement into Gaza.

The IDF emphasized that going forward, policies will be decided by what happens on the ground.