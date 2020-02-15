IDF cancels leniencies for Gaza after rocket attack

IDF cancels expansion of Gaza fishing zone, reinstatement of trade permits, after two rockets were launched at Israel.

A "Color Red" air raid siren sounded Saturday evening in the Gaza border town of Kissufim, after Gaza terror groups launched rockets at Israeli civilians.

The IDF later confirmed that two rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, but that no one was injured in the attack.

Later on Saturday evening, the IDF announced the cancellation of civilian gestures planned for Gaza, including the expansion of the fishing zone, the reinstatement of 500 trade permits, and allowing cement into Gaza.

The IDF emphasized that going forward, policies will be decided by what happens on the ground.

"Hamas bears responsibility for what occurs in Gaza and emanates from it," the IDF said in a statement. "As long as quiet does not last, the State of Israel will act accordingly."