Security source says Hamas sent message it was ending rocket launches, arson balloons. 'We are skeptical.'

A security source said this evening that "Hamas sent messages to Israel, which they unilaterally decided to stop launching incendiary balloons and firing rockets at Israel."

"As peace is maintained, Israel will expand its fishing grounds back to 15 miles and return the reduced 500 trade permits. We are skeptical - but an attempt will be made to restore stability to the Gaza envelope," the official said.