Pompeo: Renew the UN arms embargo on Iran

Secretary of State calls for a renewal of the UN arms embargo on Iran after the Navy seized Iranian weapons shipment for Houthi rebels.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday called for action against Iran after the US Navy seized an Iranian weapons shipment bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“The U.S. Navy interdicted 358 Iranian-made missiles + other weapons components on their way to the Houthis in Yemen. This is another example of the world’s largest state sponsor of terror the Islamic Republic of Iran continuing to defy the UN Security Council,” tweeted Pompeo, adding a photo of the weapons that were seized.

“The world must reject Iran’s violence and act now to renew the expiring UN arms embargo on Iran,” he added.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen on March 26, 2015 to try to restore the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Houthis and their allies took over large parts of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)