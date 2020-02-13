US seizes ship carrying 150 Iranian missiles

USS Normandy seizes ship carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen in Arabian Sea.

The US Navy seized a ship carrying 150 Iranian missiles, the American military announced Thursday.

The USS Normandy warship found the weapons after boarding a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, Reuters reported. The weapons were reportedly bound for Yemen.

“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the military stated.

“Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels.”