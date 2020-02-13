US seizes ship carrying 150 Iranian missiles

USS Normandy seizes ship carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen in Arabian Sea.

Gary Willig,

US Navy ships
US Navy ships
iStock

The US Navy seized a ship carrying 150 Iranian missiles, the American military announced Thursday.

The USS Normandy warship found the weapons after boarding a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, Reuters reported. The weapons were reportedly bound for Yemen.

“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the military stated.

“Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels.”

Tags:Iran, missiles, US Navy



top