Saudi minister: Trump deal has 'positive elements'

Saudi Minister says Trump's peace plan has positive elements but may not be implemented due to PA resistance.

A Saudi Arabian minister on Thursday endorsed US President Donald Trump's so-called “Deal of the Century”, saying the deal had some "positive elements".

"There are positive elements in Trump's peace plan, which can serve as a basis for negotiation," said Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir during a visit to Romania, according to the New Arab website.

Jubeir said, however, that the deal may not come to fruition easily due to Palestinian Arab opposition.

"The Palestinians believe that the Trump plan is not appropriate for them and we cannot negotiate on their behalf. We must support their decision," he said.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US peace plan outright, stating that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Saudi Arabia welcomed the peace plan after it was approved, saying it "appreciates" Trump's efforts and calling for the start of direct talks.