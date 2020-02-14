Samaria Regional Council head to Netanyahu: Act like a right-wing prime minister

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan spoke at the "Sovereignty Now" rally which was held at the Paris Square in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

He demanded that the decision on the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria be made solely by the Israeli government.

"Did we elect Jared Kushner in the elections? Did we elect the State Department? Would England or Italy allow another country to stick its nose into its business this way? We are citizens of the State of Israel. We elected you, Mr. Prime Minister. And the ball is in your court here in Jerusalem, not in Washington," Dagan stated.

"Mr. Prime Minister, I, along with my friends, am working to get people to go out to vote in order to ensure your success in the election. I must say that I am troubled because I feel the public. And the public is afraid that they are being misled. If you want the support of the right, then act like a right-wing prime minister," he added.

Dagan continued, "Prime Minister, if you do not apply sovereignty we may miss both an historic opportunity as well as the elections. When Menachem Begin applied sovereignty, there was not a sympathetic president during an election year as well as pro-Israeli evangelicals. Reagan threatened to revoke the security strategic agreement. What did Begin do? You know. He canceled it himself. We're standing here calling you: Bibi - be like Begin. Take leadership – apply sovereignty on Sunday. The public is behind you, we're behind you."